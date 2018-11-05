Planning starts for Preston Bus Station birthday bash

Preston will throw a 50th birthday bash next year for its iconic bus station.



Planning has already started on a huge celebration exhibition to mark half a century for one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks.

And the University of Central Lancashire is looking for someone to help deliver the event leading up to the anniversary on October 12.

UCLan has advertised through the Times Higher Education magazine for a part-time research assistant on a 10.5 month fixed contract to join the organising team.

The post will involve assisting the In Certain Places curatorial research group in putting together the exhibition at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery and other sites around the city.

The job advert says: “In Certain Places seeks to generate new and creative ways of inhabiting and informing the future of places through an ongoing programme of artistic interventions within the city of Preston. Interdisciplinary in nature, and spanning a range of art forms, our work includes instigating temporary public art works and architectural commissions, artist residency and research projects, and public talks, discussions and events.”

Preston Bus Station has seldom been out of the news in recent years since the city council looked at knocking it down because it could no longer afford its upkeep.

Campaigners stepped in to win Grade II Listed status for the Brutalist style building which has divided opinion throughout its five decades.

Branded by some as a concrete monstrosity and a blot on the landscape, the structure with its multi-storey car park on top was bought by Lancashire County Council and has since been renovated.