A plan for more than 230 new homes in Lancashire has been recommended for approval by council planning chiefs – despite hundreds of objections from locals.

Taylor Wimpey has submitted a full application to build 238 homes on land west of Market Street, Edenfield.

The application has triggered more than 400 letters of objection or comments but Rossendale Council planning officers say new homes, including affordable ones, are important and the scheme deserves approval.

The site is earmarked for development in the council’s local plan and the Edenfield Masterplan.

The plan has significant changes, according to a report for Rossendale councillors, including a multi-use path extending the full length of the site alongside open space on the west, a central cycleway, changes to building materials with more natural stone, natural slates and high-quality artificial tiles, better landscaping, more distinctive areas of houses and the relocation of a compound to lessen the impact during construction.

Rossendale planning officers are recommending the borough’s development committee ‘be minded’ to grant permission and to delegate further tasks to the council’s planning head, working with two development committee members.

The Edenfield site in question. Image: Rossendale Council, LDRS partner approved. | Rossendale Council

A report for the development committee on October 7 states: “The plans show a new proposed site access from Market Street, with secondary roads branching from it to form residential streets. The proposed mix of houses includes dwellings which are predominantly two storeys high with a smaller number of 2.5 storey dwellings. Houses would be a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.”

A variety of facing and roof materials are proposed including natural stone, artificial or reconstituted stone, brick of two different types, black and anthracite-coloured UPVC windows and doors, natural and artificial roof slates, timber framed entrance canopies.

Open space, a play area, new trees and landscaping are also proposed.

The report says a separate consultation was carried out by Rossendale Council staff on the Edenfield Masterplan and a design code.

Comments from that were appropriately considered separately to this application.

With this application, 420 letters of objection or comment have been sent to the council.

Concerns include accusations that the plan does not comply with various polices, and that local schools, health surgeries, dentists and utilities will be over-stretched.

Other objections are about future traffic and public transport provision, flood risks and drainage, wildlife impact, loss of open space, the impact on local businesses and existing neighbours, public consultation, Edenfield’s population growth and the impact on the community.

However, council planning officers believe the plan is acceptable.

Benefits would include new houses and conditions can address any impacts. Biodiversity improvements will be important too, officers add.

Their suggested conditions include a Section 106 agreement for 72 affordable homes and various financial contributions by Taylor Wimpey.

Cash would include £190,000 for outdoor sports pitches, £120,000 for indoor sports, £8,000 for parks, gardens or allotments, £297,000 for improvements to footpaths and Edenfield Cricket Club for greenbelt compensation, £57,000 for biodiversity sites, £29,000 for a path and £250,000 towards bus services.

If approved and delegated, the council’s planning head and two councillors would have powers to alter the conditions or agreements, or refuse planning permission if a Section 106 agreement is not completed within four months of the permission date.