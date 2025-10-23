Plans have been launched for an estate of 174 houses in Chorley’s open countryside.

Rowland Homes want to develop a 19.8 hectare site that extends from Heapey Road to the north down to Bagganley Lane to the south.

Although the site is farmland, it is in the emerging Local Plan for the delivery of circa 200 residential dwellings.

The proposals are for a mix of 2, 3, and 4 bedroom open market and affordable homes - the scheme will provide 30 per cent affordable housing, equating to 52 homes across the site.

Rowland Homes state: “The housing mix has been carefully designed to create a sustainable and inclusive neighbourhood, providing a variety of starter homes as well as larger family dwellings. This range is intended to meet a range of housing needs of the local community. The development will deliver a broad variety of housing types, with variations in typology, size, layout, and architectural style, while remaining sympathetic to the existing character of the area and reinforcing the local context.”

Open and play space

An area of open space is proposed to the north of the site, adjacent to Heapey Road, which “maintains a sense of openness along the site frontage, while creating a green arrival space that enhances the entrance and visual identity of the development.” Another area of open space is proposed along the southern boundary, adjacent to Bagganley Lane, “helping to preserve the existing rural character and provide a sensitive transition between the development and surrounding countryside.”

There will also be a ‘green corridor’ alongside the eastern side of the primary spine road and a Local Area of Play (LAP) situated to the south of the arrival space, set within a landscaped pocket of open space.

Access is from Heapey Road.

The development site - outlined in red, off Bagganley Lane, Chorley | Rowland Homes/Chorley Borough Council

Parking spaces

The two and three bedroom bedroom dwellings would be provided with two allocated parking space. Four bedroom dwellings are provided with three allocated parking spaces. Garages count as one allocated space within the above standards. Rowland Homes say: “These have been carefully positioned, set back behind the building line, to avoid visual dominance in the street scene.”

In a statement to Chorley Borough Council, the applicant says: “The Site has undergone an extensive design review, undertaken in close collaboration with the client and the consultant team. The result is an attractive, landscape-led residential development that will positively contribute to the local area and integrate seamlessly with its surroundings. The scheme will deliver a range of high-quality 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes, located in a highly sustainable setting, and will make a valuable contribution to the local housing supply.”

You can view the full planning application on the Public Notice Portal here.