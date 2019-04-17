Places for People in Preston led The Great British Spring Clean, a campaign by Keep Britain, Tidy in Ingol

Customers and volunteer staff from Places for People in Preston took part in The Great British Spring Clean, a campaign by Keep Britain Tidy to reduce litter, encourage recycling and improve the environment.

Etienne, Patrick and PFP staff member Darren Edwards, Assistant Regional Facilities Manager at PfP Capital.'Photo by Chris Bull

The event took place at Sylvancroft and New Rough Hey in Ingol, and was led by Debbie Steele. She said: “The Great British Spring Clean has offered a fantastic opportunity for colleagues and customers to work together on this team activity to improve the local area. We’ve had positive feedback and we will be looking for opportunities to plan similar events in the future.”

Customer volunteer Mihaela Ifrim, added: “The day was a brilliant success and we all had such a good time pulling together to improve our area. I came along to join in alongside my two sons, to teach them the importance of looking after the area we live in and to make them aware of the consequences of dropping litter.”

Head of neighbourhoods at Places for People, Mark Viggars said: “This is part of our commitment of managing and providing places where people want to live and echoes our ethos of building communities that thrive. We’ve supported housing schemes in 11 areas across the UK, arranging litter picks, cleanups and other environmental improvements. It’s been a great success and I want to say thank you to everyone involved.”