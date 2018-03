Have your say

An application is to be made by Lancashire Police for a dog belonging to a Lytham man to be destroyed.

The request is for a female dog called Frenchy, which is alleged to be a pitbull type, and is owned by Sam Hardie, 27, of Mornington Road, to be put to death because it it a banned type.

Lancashire Police lawyer, Sharon Cottam, told magistrates that the application was opposed.

A hearing for the case was set for April 30.