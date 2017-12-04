PICTURES: St Catherine’s Hospice Santa Dash 2017

There were Santas of all shapes and sizes when an annual festive fund-raiser was staged.

The Santa Dash was just one of the features of a two day Christmas Festival at St Catherine’s Hospice at Lostock Hall.

St Catherines Hospice Santa Dash 2017

Also included were craft and gift stalls, an ice rink, Santa’s Grotto, a funfair, games, live music and entertainment, Christmas carols and festive food. The event is proving increasingly popular and this year’s event was no exception.

Sunday saw more than 150 participants taking part in the Santa Dash.

Although the weekend is a vital fund-raiser for the hospice, Sarah Walker, head of communications at St Catherine’s, says it has another aim as well.

She said: “It is also about welcoming the community in and breaking down barriers - it’s been a brilliant success and we’d like to thank everyone involved.”