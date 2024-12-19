Pictures reveal how work has progressed on Preston's new £6.6m Tram Bridge

More than five years after the crossing was closed over fears that it could collapse - without warning - into the river it spans, work started in August to dismantle the landmark.

The 200-year-old bridge was in such poor condition that demolition took less than half the anticipated time, finishing ahead of schedule by the end of August.

Engineers involved in the project told the Post that the demolition had been forecast to run well into September – and possibly as far as the final week of the month if “things had gone badly”.

Eric Wright Civil Engineering, the principal contractor for the new Tram Bridge project, will be scaling back the construction site during the winter months and resuming work in Spring 2025.

Coun Valerie Wise, Cabinet Member for Community Wealth Building at Preston City Council, said: "We know the people of Preston are deeply invested in this project, and we're thrilled to see it progressing on schedule.

"This year has marked significant milestones, particularly the demolition phase, and we're now eagerly looking ahead to 2025, when the new tram bridge will begin to take shape, a landmark that will stand for generations to come.

"As work wraps up for the year, I'd like to extend my thanks to our contractors for their dedication and hard work in advancing this historic project."

Pictures from the site taken over the past few months provide a snapshot of the ongoing progress. Take a look at our gallery below:

1 . Pictures reveal how work has progressed on Preston's Old Tram Bridge The replacement of the Bridge, announced in Spring 2024, is being delivered by Preston City Council using part of its £20 million grant awarded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), with an additional £1 million from Lancashire County Council. | Preston City Council Photo Sales

2 . Pictures reveal how work has progressed on Preston's Old Tram Bridge Work has been advancing steadily, with the £6.6m project set to open in early 2026. | Preston City Council Photo Sales

3 . Pictures reveal how work has progressed on Preston's Old Tram Bridge Before the winter break, Eric Wright Civil Engineering will have achieved a key project milestone: the completion of Pier Two. Construction on the pier began in mid-September, involving excavation two metres below the riverbed and pouring 30m³ of high-strength reinforced concrete for the foundation. | Preston City Council Photo Sales

4 . Pictures reveal how work has progressed on Preston's Old Tram Bridge To safeguard the structure, 35-tonnes of steel sheet piles and bracing were installed, successfully withstanding the severe conditions of recent storms. | Preston City Council Photo Sales