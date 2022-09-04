Pictures from the scene in aftermath of major fire in Heysham
These were the scenes in the aftermath of a major blaze in Heysham which saw firefighters at the scene for 24 hours.
Ten crews from across Lancashire were called out to the incident on Gas Field Road at around 9.40am on Saturday, September 3.
A large number of wooden pallets were already well alight and the fire had spread to adjacent wasteland, including shrubbery and woodlands.
By the end of Saturday afternoon, the Lancashire Fire and Rescue presence had been reduced to four fire engines, with the wooden pallets extinguished as well as the adjacent wasteland.
Most Popular
-
1
Plans submitted for key employment site in Central Lancashire could lead to 5,600 full time jobs
-
2
M6 closed: LIVE updates as motorway remains closed between junctions 32 and 31 southbound following 'serious incident'
-
3
M6 closed: These are the diversions in place following a serious incident this morning
-
4
More frustration as fly tippers strike again outside St Luke's Church in Preston
-
5
Brockholes Brow speed camera van greets drivers as A59 reopens in Preston
Fylde-based demolition company Pete Marquis, alongside the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Stinger, spent Saturday night targeting hotspot areas within the commercial building on site.
Throughout the night and into Sunday morning, firefighters used three main jets, hose reels, the Stinger, a drone and triple extension ladders to extinguish the fire and had left the scene by late Sunday morning.