PICTURES: Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley hosts its annual Winter Sparkle event at Astley Hall

The Christmas season started early today as a Chorley children’s hospice held a family festive fundraising event.

Derian House put on its annual Winter Sparkle event at Astley Hall in the town, with some of the attractions including a huge snow globe and fairground rides.

A Winter Sparkle event in aid of Derian House was held at Astley Hall in Chorley.'Lorenzo, Mia and Jake meet Santa's reindeer. PIC BY ROB LOCK'4-11-2018

Kids also got the chance to see Santa and his real and for the grown-ups, there was an Austrian-style market and various food and drinks stalls on offer

A spokesman for the hospice said: “It has been absolutely fantastic. It has surpassed all of our expectations and we think that this might be our biggest fundraising event yet.

“A special thank you must go to all of the staff and volunteers who have manned the stalls.”

All funds raised go to the hospice, which cares for more than 350 children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families, across the north west.

