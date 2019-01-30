Snowy scenes in Buckshaw Village

PICTURE GALLERY: Lancashire wakes up to snowy scenes

As Lancashire residents wake up to a winter wonderland, we have collected some of your best pictures of snowy scenes.

What's the snow like where you are? Send us your pictures to lep.newsdesk@lep.co.uk or tweet us @LEPonline

The snow is causing slow traffic around the county. Photo: Iain Lynn
Snowy scenes across Avenham in Preston. Michael Bates-Tracey said: "A light dusting here in Preston today. Pic taken from @FWPGroup offices looking across Avenham Park."
A winter wonderland in Chorley. Photo: Cranberry Consulting and Energy
Snow settling on the rooftops. Photo: Iain Lynn
