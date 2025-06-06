The first phase of a project aimed at transforming Preston’s Harris Quarter has been completed, with work on phase two set to start in late autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Illuminate and Integrate scheme is set to improve a section of Lancaster Road adjacent to the Market Hall and Old Vicarage Road, with work including a new pedestrian and cycle-friendly space with high-quality paving, trees, public seating, and an expanded, flexible-use area around the market to create opportunities for al-fresco dining.

Another key feature is the installation of new ‘Gobo’ lighting, which projects moving images onto pavements, lighting the way to Preston Market but also ‘animating’ the journey from the bus station to Animate, the new £45m+ entertainment and leisure complex due to open to the public in February 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, planning permission was granted for the Illuminate element of the scheme with improved lighting extending to additional streets including Birley, Earl, Cheapside, and Market Street. Illuminate has also been designed to minimise energy usage, improve the quality of street lighting, and make streets feel safer.

“The proposed works are focused on improving the quality of the public spaces and creating safer and better paths between existing spaces and transport hubs such as the bus station,” said Preston City Council Cabinet Member for Community Wealth Building, Councillor Valerie Wise. “The aim is to encourage footfall and visitors to stay longer into the evening, supporting the Harris Quarter as a go-to cultural destination in the city.”

The Pentlands, Peterborough, PE4 7YP | Gunthorpe Primary School achieved an average score of 100 in reading and 100 in maths. 38% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

Phase two of the works will focus on Lancaster Road, with the public realm works set to maintain the existing service and taxi provision, while Lancaster Road between Old Vicarage and Earl Street will be permanently closed to vehicles.

John Chesworth, Chair of Preston Towns Fund Strategic Board, said: "While it may only be a small part of the overall jigsaw, lighting fundamentally impacts place-making. Quite literally, Illuminate will showcase Preston’s fine architecture, promoting the areas of the Harris Quarter while creating an attractive but dynamic lighting scene and encouraging footfall to this area of Preston.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase two of the scheme is being delivered by Maple Grove Developments and Eric Wright Civil Engineering on behalf of Preston City Council, under the Harris Quarter Towns Fund Investment Programme with funding from Towns Fund, Preston City Council and Lancashire County Council.

Nick Hague, project director at Maple Grove Developments, said, “The scheme has been designed to sympathetically create a contemporary feel to the area without dismissing the heritage of the Harris Quarter. It’ll promote safety and assurance while helping to create a positive ambience.”