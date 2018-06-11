Tributes have been paid to the former leader of Preston City Council, Peter Rankin, who died on Sunday.

Mr Rankin, who served two spells as leader of the city authority, was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

His successor as council leader and former Tulketh ward colleague, Coun Matthew Brown, said: "All the Labour family in Preston and beyond are deeply saddened by the loss of Peter Rankin.

"Peter fought his illness very bravely refusing to give in.

"Preston wouldn't be at the stage it is now without him and Peter always put the people of Preston first. RIP Peter."

Deputy leader Coun Peter Moss said: "Peter Rankin was not only a colleague, he was a good friend of mine and many other councillors, from all parties.

"He was passionate about Preston and worked hard for the city, actively championing causes, projects and partnerships that he felt were important.

"The city is a better place for having had him as Leader and he will be greatly missed."

Leader of the Conservative opposition, Coun Neil Cartwright said: "I am devastated by this news. I have known Peter Rankin for a great many years and although we had our political differences, I have always held him in the highest regard.

"Peter loved this city and worked passionately for what he believed was best for its residents. We have all lost a great man, and my heart goes out to Lynn and his daughters at this incredibly sad time."

Coun Neil Darby, Liberal Democrat representative for Ingol ward, said: "I'm saddened to hear that Peter Rankin has passed away following his struggle with cancer.

"He was a good man and a proud advocate for Preston. My thoughts go to his friends and family."

A statement from the town hall said: "A proud adopted-Prestonian, Peter believed in working closely with neighbouring local authorities and partners for the benefit of the local area. He was passionate about the regeneration of the city and the new Preston Market Hall was the embodiment of that passion and drive."