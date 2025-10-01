Legendary Pet Shop Boys announced for Lytham Festival 2026
Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe will bring their ground-breaking, pop spectacle Pet Shop Boys – Dreamworld – The Greatest Hits Live show to Lytham on Saturday, July 4.
The headline show will mark the biggest homecoming date for Chris Lowe who was born and raised along the Fylde coast in Blackpool.
Since signing to Parlophone Records in 1985, Pet Shop Boys have achieved 44 top 30 singles in the UK, including 22 top 10 hits and four number ones.
In their live shows they have created their own style of pop musical theatre, collaborating with a range of directors, designers and artists, including Derek Jarman, Zaha Hadid, Es Devlin and Tom Scutt.
Last year Dreamworld played a sold-out five-night residency at the Royal Opera House, as well as headline performances at the Isle of Wight Festival and Radio 2 In The Park.
Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “Finally! It is no secret we, and our loyal customers, have wanted Pet Shop Boys at Lytham Festival for a long time so we are delighted to have secured a headlining show with them for our very special 15th anniversary.
“Pet Shop Boys are legends. Their music has shaped generations and they are as relevant today as they were when they first broke through in the mid-80s.
“This is going to be an unmissable night and following our announcement that Teddy Swims will headline the festival’s opening night, Lytham Festival 2026 is looking very special.
“There’s still a lot more exciting news to come though so keep your eyes peeled.”
Next year marks the 15th anniversary of Lytham Festival which will return for five nights from Wednesday, July 1 to Sunday, July 5.
Last year’s festival, which attracted thousands of people to watch Justin Timberlake and Jess Glynne perform, hit a hiccup after organisers had to cancel night one with Alanis Morissette due to adverse weather conditions.
Grammy nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims has also been announced to headline the opening night of the festival on Wednesday, July 1 with support from Lauren Spencer Smith and Jordan Rakei, with more names to be announced later this week.
Fans can access Lytham Festival’s pre sale from 5pm Friday, while tickets go on general sale at 10am Saturday here.