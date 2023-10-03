News you can trust since 1886
Zoe Ball: figherfighters rush to Blackpool born stars home after she leaves candle on

Blackpool born star Zoe Ball has revealed that firefighters had to rush to her home yesterday (Monday, October 2).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
The 52-year-old presenter made the revelation on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning (October 3) during a segment in which listeners were revealing things that had happened to them for the first time.

Zoe, who now lives in East Sussex, admitted: "Something that happened to me for the first time was that yesterday, the fire brigade went to my house.

“I had left a candle burning in the lounge.

Zoe Ball confessed that firefighters had to attend her East Suzzex home on Monday, October 2. Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty
“I was so obsessed with The Matrix and the fact that I had made a cake on Sunday, I had gone out and hadn't blown out one of the candles.

“It was left smouldering in the lounge and at 9.25am my smoke alarms went off and thank goodness!

“Otherwise I might have gone home to no home!”

The mum of two added: “Thank you to my neighbour Abs and my gorgeous Em who called the fire brigade and I'd like to give a big shout-out to Duncan and the Uckfield boys, Joe and Cameron and Steve, who went around, put out the candle and stopped my house from burning down.”

During the show, Zoe, also broadcasted an interview she had conducted with legendary actor Sir Michael Cain at his home.

Describing her visit to Sir Michael’s house, Zoe said: “Shakira his gorgeous wife made us some tea, it was so exciting to see his academy awards from the telly, there were loads of pictures of his grandkids, we had such a joyous chat. I did have to keep pinching myself.”

To listen to Zoe’s interview with Sir Michael Cain, visit BBC Sounds.

