'Zayn Malik' donates £10,000 to help five-year-old Burnley girl fighting cancer

Former one-direction star 'Zayn Malik' has reportedly donated £10,000 to a five-year-old girl who is fighting cancer in Burnley.



One Burnley mum was given a huge surprise after a £10,000 donation was submitted to her GoFundMe page under the name of Zayn Malik on Tuesday (January 21).

'Zayn Malik' has reportedly donated 10,000 to a five-year-old girl who is fighting cancer in Burnley. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The GoFundMe page was set up by Helen Robinson after her daughter, five-year-old Caitlin Robinson, was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

A delighted and shocked Helen said: "I got up in the morning and checked the page like always and I couldn't believe it when the total raised had jumped by more than £10,000 so quickly.

"When I scanned the list of names and saw Zayn's there I couldn't believe it.

"It would be nice if I could thank him personally but I obviously don't have his contact details.

Caitlin with her baby sister Skyla. (Image: Helen Robinson)

"It's a big boost and I hope it can encourage others to donate."

Caitlin was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma last year after Helen noticed a mysterious bruise next to Caitlin's eye.

Neuroblastoma is a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children, according to the NHS.

It affects around 100 children each year in the UK and is most common in children under the age of 5.

Helen is now trying to raise £150,000 to take Caitlin to Barcelona for specialist treatment not available on the NHS.

As well as the GoFundMe page, Helen has also set up a series of fundraising events in Burnley to help raise money for her daughter.

To support Caitlin, you can donate to her GoFundMe page

The Lancashire Evening Post has approached Zayn Malik for comment.

What is Neuroblastoma?

Neuroblastoma most commonly occurs in one of the adrenal glands situated above the kidneys, or in the nerve tissue that runs alongside the spinal cord in the neck, chest, stomach or pelvis.

It can spread to other organs, such as the bone marrow, bone, lymph nodes, liver and skin.

The symptoms of neuroblastoma vary depending on where the cancer is and whether it's spread.

Symptoms can include a swollen, painful stomach, difficulty swallowing and blueish lumps in the skin and bruising, particularly around the eyes

To find out more about neuroblastoma