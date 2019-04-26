Your views on the death of Lancashire Police horse Morecambe: "RIP Morecambe run free big lad"

Morecambe the police horse died outside of Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road stadium after being injured.

As a result he suffered a serious injury to his stomach and despite receiving urgent medical attention from a vet, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morecambe’s rider was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital with some injuries. It is believed he fell into the side of a horse box after Morecambe was injured.

Ch Insp Sue Bushell of Lancashire Constabulary’s Mounted branch, said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of Morecambe in such tragic circumstances.”

“The horses are a big part of our police family and Morecambe will be sorely missed by his riders and many colleagues from across the force.

“Our thoughts remain with our injured colleague at this extremely difficult time.”

We asked for your views and here are a selection of your tributes from our Facebook page

RIP Morecambe, you and your rider did your best keeping people safe in your work.

Hope your rider is soon okay and you canter around in the land where there is no work or pain and animals are always remembered.

Marilyn Almond

Heartbreaking.

Julia Newsome

So sad, RIP Morcambe, thoughts for the officer and those who cared for the horse.

Angie Wilson

Shouldn’t put old hourse out that hot weather remember it’s like old person poor thing did all he did for his country. Bless him.

Barbara Legg

Rest in peace Morecambe.

Natalie Walker

Poor lad such a loss to Lancashire so sorry for the police force. They’ll be heartbroken as we all are RIP Morecambe never forgotten.

Jim Martin

So sad R.I.P morecambe speedy recovery for the officer.

Brian Petherwick

Rider will be gutted. So very sad.

Katerina Young

It’s so sad. We hope you’re all okay and hope the rider makes a speedy recovery.

Pristine Car Wash

R I P beautiful boy

Maureen Balding

How did this happen so sad and so upsetting poor horse my heart breaks.

Jan Howarth

So sad.he was such a beautiful horse.

Lorna Marchant

So sad. Hope the rider is ok.

Gillian Hotham

This just goes to show the dangers that our police, including the mounted section face every day.

I know this was an accident, but they are putting themselves in danger just by being out and about.

A horse is an animal and has different reactions to different situations.

Even the most experienced rider can never be 100 per cent sure of their response.

I hope the rider in rthis case is recovering well.

Helen Dempster

Poor soul didn’t deserve that bless him.

Margaret Christie

Poor man dying in the line of duty, run free big lad. RIP.

Emma Waine

So sad R.I.P lovely boy.

Kim Williams