Young Burnley mum took her own life over fear of losing children

A loving young mum from Burnley, only allowed supervised contact with her two children due to mental health problems, took her own life at home.



Mrs Jade Pask (24) was found dead on her bed at home in Coal Clough Lane on October 14th after taking a deliberate overdose of her estranged husband's anti-depressants, which had continued to be delivered to her house.

An inquest at Burnley Coroner's Court today heard that Mrs Pask suffered from bi-polar disorder, and another personality disorder, for which she was being treated by the local mental health team.

The devastated family of the former Sir John Thursby pupil described her as "a loving mother" who lived for her family. She had previously worked at Dove Court Nursing Home.

Care co-ordinator Suzie Scott told the hearing that Mrs Pask had been doing well and had come off her medication, but that "issues with her children affected her ability to cope,"

She added: "Jade found it extremely difficult to deal with not having them with her. It was devastating for her. We saw a decline in her mental health from around July. In March she commented that if her children were permanently adopted that she would end her own life.

"The supervised contact she had with them was not as much as she wanted."

The inquest heard that Mrs Pask had taken two overdoses in August and September, which she had described as impulsive acts.

Her estranged husband Martin, said in a statement to the hearing, that Jade had made threats to end her life but he had not taken them literally. He said that his medication for depression and anxiety, dothiepin, was still being delivered to Jade's house, and that he was intending to take them back to the chemist.

A toxicology test showed that Mrs Pask had ingested a fatal amount of the dothiepin.

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Burnley Police, said that Mrs Pask's death was not treated a suspicious and that she was found with a number of empty blister packs of tablets around her.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, East Lancashire Coroner Mr Richard Taylor, said: "I have an image of a young lady who was very troubled and upset about the status of her children, while herself under the care of mental health services.

"She had done well in her treatment but her condition meant that modd swings were inevitable. I can see from messages she sent saying goodbye and apologising that she had done a deliberate act when taking a lot of medication, that sadly proved fatal."