Young adult fiction author Rose Edwards to visit Preston in debut novel launch

A young adult fiction author will be visiting Preston to launch her debut novel.

Rose Edwards will be in conversation with the founder of Preston Book Group Lucy Sunderland to talk about The Harm Tree at Waterstones.

The author will be reading parts of her novel, followed by a question and answer session and a chance to get the book signed.

Lucy, who organised the occasion and started Preston Book Group, said: “I am so excited to be hosting and organising The Harm Tree’s Northern Book Launch at Preston Waterstones.

“I will be in conversation with the author, Rose Edwards about the themes running through the book and touching on her writing process and the books she loves.

"I am working with UCLan Publishing, Waterstones and the members of Preston Book Group to bring more book events to Preston.

"I absolutely love hearing authors speak about their books and the ones they love, seeing this in Preston will make it more accessible to a lot of people.

"My aim is for this kind of event to be one of many in Preston.”

The launch takes place Wednesday, July 24, 6pm-8pm.