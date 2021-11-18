You can buy Preston skyline socks and support the homeless whilst doing so

The online retailer Stand4 Socks are currently selling Preston skyline socks, and with every sock sold, they donate a pair to someone in need.

The founder of Stand4 Socks, Josh Turner said: "Our model is to donate a thick antibacterial pair to homeless locally to our customers, for every pair we sell. Socks are one of the most requested items by homeless shelters, but as a wear through item, they are rarely donated, unlike money, coffee or old coats - we wouldn’t donate our old odd, hole ridden socks would we?

"In the last 5 years we have donated 150,000 pairs of socks across the UK. Homelessness tends to be concentrated, although not solely, in our towns and cities up and down the country, and our city skyline collection now covers over 60 locations. I design each sock personally, being based in Manchester I could easily visit Preston and Blackpool to draw landmarks like the Harris Museum, St Walburges Church or the Deepdale. The idea being community supporting community …through socks!"

Stand4 Socks was founded by Josh Turner and their 'pledge' is: "For every pair of socks we sell, we donate a pair to someone in need. Always."

Stand4 Socks add that the homeless tend to walk more than the average person, and without the luxury of fresh socks, this can lead to a number of very serious foot health issues, so they created purpose built donation socks which will help towards avoiding these problems.

Every purchase of a Stand4 Socks item comes with the guarantee of 'Buy One = Give One" and now customers can do a good deed whilst also wearing their city with pride.

Available in male and female sizes, the city skyline socks range from £11.99 to £12.99 each, however Post readers can use the code LANCASHIRE20 for 20% off the Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn and Bolton sock ranges.

Made from Softer Combed Cotton, all the antibacterial socks have reinforced heels and toes to prevent the chance of holes forming, and are fitted with a Comfit Arch which gives extra support to the arch of the foot.

You can buy a pair of Preston socks and donate to a charitable cause whilst doing so.

Referring to the Preston sock range, the Stand4 Socks website states: "Home to the Britain's first Motorway, represent Preston in these Navy Blue and White socks, whether this is where you were born, your new home or just somewhere that holds a special memory. The Navy Blue and White material makes for an iconic colour scheme with ultimate comfort."

You can see the full range of socks available on Stand4 Socks website.