News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze

XX

A Preston boy aged 10 has successfully completed a half marathon in memory of 5-year-old Charlie who sadly passed away from a brain tumour.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read

Harry Gillespie from Barton ran a total of 13.1 miles over the weekend in an impressive 1 hour 46 mins and 22 seconds for a cause close to his heart, raising over £1000 for charity.

What charity was Harry running for?

The money will be going towards ‘Thumbs up for Charlie’, a charity set up in the memory of Charlie Robinson, the five-year-old son of Nici and John Robinson who passed away after bravely battling an ependymoma brain tumour for three years.

Harry Gillespie has paid a touching tribute to his friends brother Charlie who sadly passed away aged five.Harry Gillespie has paid a touching tribute to his friends brother Charlie who sadly passed away aged five.
Harry Gillespie has paid a touching tribute to his friends brother Charlie who sadly passed away aged five.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aim of the charity is to support other family’s living with or affected by childhood brain tumours, offering respite breaks to make memories or simply reflect.

Why did Harry choose this charity?

Harry, a Year 5 pupil at John Cross CE Primary School in Bilsborrow, said: “I chose the charity because my friend Jack’s younger brother Charlie very sadly passed away due to a brain tumour, I just want to make a difference no matter how small.”

Jack was supposed to be running with Harry, but last week he dislocated and snapped his patella so unfortunately could not. Jack has been operated on and is currently at home recovering.

Harry pictured after running his half marathon for Thumbs up for Charlie. Left is Charlie's uncle.Harry pictured after running his half marathon for Thumbs up for Charlie. Left is Charlie's uncle.
Harry pictured after running his half marathon for Thumbs up for Charlie. Left is Charlie's uncle.
Read More
Emaciated dogs discovered at owner's home were 'within 24 hours of dying'

How did Harry find the marathon?

Harry said: “The training has been tough but when I crossed the finish line it was all worth it, I’ve currently raised over a thousand pounds which I am so proud of. My aim is to help raise money for Thumbs up for Charlie which is a charity very close to all our hearts”

What do his parents say?

Harry has raised £1,065 so far, and there's still to donate!Harry has raised £1,065 so far, and there's still to donate!
Harry has raised £1,065 so far, and there's still to donate!
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harry’s mum and dad toLd the Post: “We are so proud of Harry, all the hard work and dedication he has put in to this has paid off. To run a half marathon in a time of 1 hour 46 mins and 22 seconds is tough for an adult but for a 10 year old is amazing!

“More importantly to raise over one thousand pounds for Thumbs Up for Charlie charity is incredible knowing the money will help families at a difficult time. He has definitely made a difference.”

You can donate to Harry’s JustGiving page here.

Related topics:Barton