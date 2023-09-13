News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Wyre planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including 17 self-build homes

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (September 4 - September 10).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST

Across the town, nine planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the construction of 17 self-build housing units amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Here are all the planning applications fully submitted between Sept 4- Sept 10.

1. Wyre planning applications

Here are all the planning applications fully submitted between Sept 4- Sept 10. Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Application validated on September 4 for Certificate of Lawfulness for existing use of land for the siting of a caravan for residential use.

2. Lower Hudson Farm, Chapel Lane, Out Rawcliffe, Preston, PR3 6TB

Application validated on September 4 for Certificate of Lawfulness for existing use of land for the siting of a caravan for residential use. Photo: Google Earth

Photo Sales
Application validated on September 4 for a proposed rear dormer, a single storey side extension and raised patio area

3. Conder Mount, Hollins Lane, Forton Preston PR3 0AA

Application validated on September 4 for a proposed rear dormer, a single storey side extension and raised patio area Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on September 5 for amendment to conditions 3, 8 and 9 of planning permission LCC/2020/0061 to permit amended hours of operation, to allow up to 75,000 tonnes of green waste, waste timber or other waste materials for the purposes of producing compost to be imported per annum and to amend the limitation on the numbers of HGVs exporting compost to an average of 5 per ay over a 12 month period

4. Iron House Farm, Lancaster Road, Out Rawcliffe, Preston, PR3 6BP

Application validated on September 5 for amendment to conditions 3, 8 and 9 of planning permission LCC/2020/0061 to permit amended hours of operation, to allow up to 75,000 tonnes of green waste, waste timber or other waste materials for the purposes of producing compost to be imported per annum and to amend the limitation on the numbers of HGVs exporting compost to an average of 5 per ay over a 12 month period Photo: Google Earth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wyre Council