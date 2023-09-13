Wyre planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including 17 self-build homes

4 . Iron House Farm, Lancaster Road, Out Rawcliffe, Preston, PR3 6BP

Application validated on September 5 for amendment to conditions 3, 8 and 9 of planning permission LCC/2020/0061 to permit amended hours of operation, to allow up to 75,000 tonnes of green waste, waste timber or other waste materials for the purposes of producing compost to be imported per annum and to amend the limitation on the numbers of HGVs exporting compost to an average of 5 per ay over a 12 month period Photo: Google Earth