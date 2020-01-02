Worshippers at Hindu temple in Preston BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir donate food and clothing to homeless charity Emmaus

Worshippers at a Hindu temple in Preston donated Winter clothing and food to homeless people to spread some Christmas cheer.

Members of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir collected the clothes and food in December 2019 which one organiser said was “part of its on-going commitment to serve the needy in the local community”.

Volunteers at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir organising clothes and food they then donated to homeless charity Emmaus in Preston

Dipali Dave, a lead volunteer for BAPS Charities, said: “Homelessness brings many tough challenges but at this time of the year, it is particularly saddening.

"We hope that the clothes and food can provide some warmth and comfort to those without a roof over their heads or who are experiencing homelessness, social isolation and financial hardship while trying to get back on their feet.”

More than 400 individual garments of clothing – including jumpers, jackets and trousers – as well as a 210 cans of tinned food and 75 dry food packets were donated by the temple in Ribble Bank Street to the Preston branch of Emmaus – a UK based charity ‘working together to end homelessness’.

Karen Wallis, deputy support manager at Emmaus, thanked BAPS Charities for their support saying their help was “much appreciated”.

“The donations make a huge difference especially at this time of year when people have no family.

"With this support, we can show them that people do care,” she said.

Emmaus provides a home and work to people who have been homeless or socially excluded.