"Words can not begin to express our deepest sadness on the loss of our dear friend" - Penwortham Town Council pay tribute to Paul Fletcher

Friends of a man in his 40s, found at Penwortham Cemetery, have paid tribute to him in an outpouring of love and grief.

The man who died, named locally as Paul Fletcher, was described as “a true legend”, a “big-hearted bloke” and someone with an ‘infectious smile’.

Penwortham Cemetery

His body was discovered in Hill Road, shortly after 7.20am yesterday.

Police say Paul's family have been informed and officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

Writing online friends spoke of the utter shock they felt, with one mourner saying his death ‘took my breath away and won’t sink in’.

Kate Linds said: “Today is a very very dark day.

“You’ll never know how many people loved you.”

Ian Cookson said: “Shocked.

“Hadn't seen Paul for years but went to the same school and played football together for Vernon's many years ago.

“Such a character.

“My condolences to his family at this tough time.”

Zoe Durling was also in shock. She said: “Can’t get my head around this, very sad day indeed.”

Ann Coles said: “So very sad you always had a smile and a hug to give, hope you are at peace now, love and thoughts to all the family

Emma Victoria Gaffney said simply: “Absolutely devastated, heartbreaking.”

In an official statement Penwortham Town Council, where Paul was a lengthsmen, said: "Words can not begin to express our deepest sadness on the loss of our dear friend and colleague Paul Fletcher.

"We would like to offer our sincere condolences. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Details of the death are being passed to the Coroner's office.