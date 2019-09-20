Woodland theme day for the wedding of Peter Lyle and Peter Sinclair at Bartle Hall

A spectacular cruise to the land of the midnight sun followed the marriage of Peter David Lyle and Peter Andrew Sinclair at Bartle Hall.

They set sail to Norway for their honeymoon after celebrating their marriage with all the people they love the most.

Having first met at high school, their paths crossed again in 2015 when they bumped into each other in the park, when Peter Lyle, 40, and a joiner, was walking his dog. They arranged to meet and romance blossomed.

He said: “I decided I was going to pop the question whilst on holiday in Italy.

“With ring in pocket, I found a nice quiet place to propose. The Trevi Fountain of all places, mid afternoon and totally packed with about 1,000 people around us.

“I got down on one knee and asked the love of my life to marry me. He said yes instantly.”

They had similiar ideas about they style of wedding they wanted and began making their plans for a woodland themed wedding. On the day itself, they were first at the venue to meet and greet their guests.

They had asked both their mums to walk them down the aisle, which meant the world to them both.

The ceremony was emotional, and the happy tear tissues they had made for guests were put to good use.”

Peter Sinclair, 39, an accounts manager said: “Married life is an adventure and I am looking forward to to many adventures with my husband. The wedding day was perfect and I wouldn’t have changed anything”.

Peter Lyle added: The day I got to marry my best friend was perfect in every way.

“I got to stand beside my amazing man, who I love and adore, and say our vows.

“I was emotional and so happy to become his husband. The best part was both becoming Mr Peter Lyle-Sinclair.”

Peter Lyle and PeterSinclair