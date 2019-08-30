A group of women knocking on doors in Penwortham are ‘making up stories in an attempt to make people part with their money’.

South Ribble Police have warned that older people are particularly likely to fall victim to the ploy and have called on residents to report suspicious activity.

The group of women are specifically targeting the Alderfield and Malthouse Way areas.

A spokesman from the Neighbourhood Policing Team. said: “They are renowned for knocking on doors and making up stories in an attempt to make you part with your money.

“The people who are most likely to fall victim to this crime is the kind, elderly generation.

“Whilst we carry out our investigation as thorough as possible, please call in any further suspicious activity which may assist us with our work.

“Watch out for yourselves, family members and your neighbours, and we will continue to look out for you all.”