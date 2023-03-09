News you can trust since 1886
Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) descend on Chorley Town Hall in protest over pay

On International Women's Day the Post spoke to members of Chorley WASPI group (Women Against State Pension Inequality) as they voiced their concerns about the injustice of the changes to state pensions.

By Emma Downey
3 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 3:33pm

Members of the group gathered at both Chorley Town Hall and Taste Café at St Lawrence’s Church joined by Chorley Mayor Julia Berry. In addition to celebrating International Women’s Day the gathering was in support of the hundred’s of WASPI women who, on the same day, descended on Parliament in protest for fast and fair compensation for the loss of over five year’s State Pension payments, in many cases amounting to over £50,000.

Chrissie Fuller, Co-ordinator for WASPI Chorley, told the Post: “For too long, the WASPI women have been collectively ignored and they have basically had enough. Thousands of women affected have already

died. It is time for the government to stop hiding from us and face the issue head-on. All we are seeking is fast and fair compensation towards our losses and an early resolution to our situation. We are not going away!”

Take a look at some of our pictures of the many women out in force for International Women’s Day 2023.

Members of Chorley WASPI group (Women Against State Pension Inequality) meet the Mayor of Chorley Julia Berry and raise their concerns about the changes to state pensions, in addition to celebrating International Women's Day at Chorley Town Hall

1. wlep-chorley waspi women-nw.JPG

Photo: Michelle Adamson

An International Women's Day Conference was held at Preston North End FC. Pictured from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, clockwise from top left are Karen de Meza, Alison Powell, Sue Barnard, Theodora Newman, Dlyth Edwards, Suzanne Tinkler and Klarissa Nura.

2. International Women's Day Conference at Preston North End FC. Pictured from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, clockwise from top left are Karen de Meza, Alison Powell, Sue Barnard, Theodora Newman, Dlyth Edwards, Suzanne Tinkler and Klarissa Nura.

Photo: Daniel Martino

A blue plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of Preston Neil Darby on Starkie Street in dedication to suffragette Beatrice Todd

3. wlep-starkie st-9-nw.JPG

Photo: Daniel Martino

The University of Central Lancashire’s staff and students came together to celebrate International Women’s Day, uniting for a picture on the University Square, in the ‘embrace’ pose, which is linked to this year's IWD’s theme of #EmbraceEquity

4. WLEP-09-02-23-IWD UCLan-NW.jpg

Photo: UGC

