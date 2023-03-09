On International Women's Day the Post spoke to members of Chorley WASPI group (Women Against State Pension Inequality) as they voiced their concerns about the injustice of the changes to state pensions.

Members of the group gathered at both Chorley Town Hall and Taste Café at St Lawrence’s Church joined by Chorley Mayor Julia Berry. In addition to celebrating International Women’s Day the gathering was in support of the hundred’s of WASPI women who, on the same day, descended on Parliament in protest for fast and fair compensation for the loss of over five year’s State Pension payments, in many cases amounting to over £50,000.

Chrissie Fuller, Co-ordinator for WASPI Chorley, told the Post: “For too long, the WASPI women have been collectively ignored and they have basically had enough. Thousands of women affected have already

died. It is time for the government to stop hiding from us and face the issue head-on. All we are seeking is fast and fair compensation towards our losses and an early resolution to our situation. We are not going away!”

Take a look at some of our pictures of the many women out in force for International Women’s Day 2023.

1 . wlep-chorley waspi women-nw.JPG Members of Chorley WASPI group (Women Against State Pension Inequality) meet the Mayor of Chorley Julia Berry and raise their concerns about the changes to state pensions, in addition to celebrating International Women's Day at Chorley Town Hall Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . International Women's Day Conference at Preston North End FC. Pictured from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, clockwise from top left are Karen de Meza, Alison Powell, Sue Barnard, Theodora Newman, Dlyth Edwards, Suzanne Tinkler and Klarissa Nura. An International Women's Day Conference was held at Preston North End FC. Pictured from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, clockwise from top left are Karen de Meza, Alison Powell, Sue Barnard, Theodora Newman, Dlyth Edwards, Suzanne Tinkler and Klarissa Nura. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . wlep-starkie st-9-nw.JPG A blue plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of Preston Neil Darby on Starkie Street in dedication to suffragette Beatrice Todd Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . WLEP-09-02-23-IWD UCLan-NW.jpg The University of Central Lancashire’s staff and students came together to celebrate International Women’s Day, uniting for a picture on the University Square, in the ‘embrace’ pose, which is linked to this year's IWD’s theme of #EmbraceEquity Photo: UGC Photo Sales