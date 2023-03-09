Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) descend on Chorley Town Hall in protest over pay
On International Women's Day the Post spoke to members of Chorley WASPI group (Women Against State Pension Inequality) as they voiced their concerns about the injustice of the changes to state pensions.
Members of the group gathered at both Chorley Town Hall and Taste Café at St Lawrence’s Church joined by Chorley Mayor Julia Berry. In addition to celebrating International Women’s Day the gathering was in support of the hundred’s of WASPI women who, on the same day, descended on Parliament in protest for fast and fair compensation for the loss of over five year’s State Pension payments, in many cases amounting to over £50,000.
Chrissie Fuller, Co-ordinator for WASPI Chorley, told the Post: “For too long, the WASPI women have been collectively ignored and they have basically had enough. Thousands of women affected have already
died. It is time for the government to stop hiding from us and face the issue head-on. All we are seeking is fast and fair compensation towards our losses and an early resolution to our situation. We are not going away!”
Take a look at some of our pictures of the many women out in force for International Women’s Day 2023.