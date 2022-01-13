Woman in her 50s left with serious injuries after car collision
Chorley Police are appealing to the public for information after a 50 year-old woman sustained serious injuries following a collision in Leyland.
The incident happened at 6.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 12) when the woman, from Leyland, was crossing Leyland Lane near the community hall.
She was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa travelling South and suffered some significant injuries.
Sergeant Andrew Hemingway of Tac Ops, said: “This collision has left a woman with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who saw the incident or who has any dashcam or CCTV which could assist to come forward and contact us.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1114 of January 12th.
Anyone who saw the incident or who has any dashcam or CCTV is urged to upload footage using link: https://orlo.uk/K05Q8.