Critically acclaimed ENSEMBLE Theatre bring the beloved musical Charlie and The Chocolate Factory to the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Thursday, August 29 and Sunday, September 1.

Described as a “tastetastical treat” for the whole family, the musical features unforgettable hit songs from the original movie - including Candy Man and Pure Imagination - along with stunning new songs from the hit writing team of Hairspray.

Recommended for ages 3+, tickets are still available and cost £20.50, with family ticket and group rates available.

But before heading to the Grand for his string of shows, the main man himself -Willy Wonka played by Andy Vitola- went on a tour of Blackpool first!

Andy said: “What’s really exciting is bringing something that we’ve seen on Broadway and the West End to Blackpool, where it’s never been shown - the tour didn’t even come here. It’s been a mammoth undertaking but when I strolled through Blackpool the other day, I counted I took over 120 selfies with people and people were shouting Wonka at me, cars, buses and trams were tooting horns, their passengers were waving.

“I went down the front and one car in particular had a little boy with disabilities in it and he saw me and got amazingly excited. I then did a little song and dance, doffed my hat, did a bow and he was so excited and I remember his mum getting teary - and it’s just, when you do things like that, you realise the power of bringing such stories to local areas.”

Take a look at nine pictures of the King of Candy enjoying a stroll through the seaside town below.

