Wigan singers invited to come and perform Handel's Messiah in aid of Ukraine

And it is all for the best of causes, for the money raised by the concert will go to the Ukraine relief fund.

Handel’s Messiah is one of the most performed choral works in history and is a staple in many a choir’s repertoire.

The composer George Frederick Handel

Which is why organisers of the concert at St Wilfrid’s Church, Standish, on Saturday May 21 are confident that many singers will be able to turn up on the day, have one rehearsal at 2.30pm and then give the full performance at 7.30pm the same evening.

Paul Chamberlain conducts, the soloists will be Rebecca Feeney, Vicky Little, Peter Bates and David Cane, while the accompaniment will be provided by Carol and Peter Kwater on the organ.