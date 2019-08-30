‘Wickedly funny‘ show Skank arrives in Preston

A hit one-woman play is set to thrill audiences in Preston.

Skank, written and performed by Clementine Bogg-Hargroves, reveals the dark and often filthy thoughts of an ambitious twenty-something who is grappling with her uncertain future.

Clementine wanted to create something in her own voice that pertained to the world as young people know it right now.

She said: “I sat down and started to visualise situations I’d been in, especially ones over the last year and just watched them play out in my head until I got to a point which made me laugh or I thought: that’d be funny to show people, and I was off.”

In the play, Kate is a skank. She could be a successful writer but struggles to concentrate on her work. Instead, her head is filled with recycling concerns, genius ways to ensnare Sexy

Gary, and the persistent fear that her internal organs are against her.

The one-woman show, directed by Zoey Barnes, had a hugely successful run at Greater Manchester Fringe, winning fantastic reviews.

Zoey, who has just returned from Edinburgh Fringe with her play Austen Power, said: “Working on Skank has been the best experience because we know exactly how to knock each other’s funny bones and that shows in the final product.

"At the end of every rehearsal our stomachs ached from laughing and it was so rewarding to show it to our first audience and see people reacting the same way.”

The show arrives in Preston at the Stanley Arms on Tuesday, September 3, before moving to Blackpool the following the night. Tickets are £8. Doors open at 7pm, show starts 8pm.