White horses and a dream wedding at Farington Lodge for Victoria Holden and David Huggonson

Lancashire Post's bride-to-be columnist Victoria Holden has shared all the ups and downs of planning a wedding through her regular monthly columns. Her big day finally arrived to tie the knot with fiance David Huggonson in a beautiful ceremony at Farington Lodge. Victoria, as Asda worker, reports on her magical day...

Finally my wedding day had arrived after two years of planning. The weather was foggy but eventually broke out into gorgeous sunshine which was unexpected as it had been raining for the last few weeks.

David Huggonson and Victoria Holden Photos: Lancashire Photography

My bridesmaids saw me in my dress for the first time, which was lovely and exciting for them to see.

We stuck to the wedding tradition and David and I did not speak to each other until we exchanged wedding vows.

I walked up the aisle with my Dad to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking out Loud, played by David’s friend, who is a professional pianist, Darren Brome.

The song is very special to us both as it’s a beautiful song with romantic lyrics.

When signing the register he performed Elton John’s Sacrifice and The Circle of Life, dedicated to my dad as it’s his favourite song.

For our exit song we chose A Whole New World, as we are experiencing a new chapter in our lives together. The ceremony couldn’t have been any more perfect.

We were both very nervous, but enjoyed every minute, and we were both over the moon when the registrar announced us as husband and wife.

After the ceremony we met the wedding co-ordinator at Farington Lodge and she gave us a glass of prosecco to celebrate.

It was finally time to have fun and get special photographs done, as well as socialising with all our guests.

David’s parents gave us a very special surprise too - two white horses and a beautiful white carriage all decorated. This was like a dream come true. On our journey we travelled round Leyland where members of the public wished us congratulations.

At the reception, my godmother Christine and husband Iain kindly provided Jason Rae Magician for our wedding entertainment and we had a delicious wedding breakfast before the speeches

At 7.30pm more guests arrived, and that’s when the prosecco started flowing and the resident DJ played a huge range of genres including dance, pop, and Motown to suit all tastes.

We danced to the song from our favourite movie Dirty Dancing – I’ve Had The Time of my Life. We thought this song was uplifting and many people joined us on the dance floor. This song played before midnight on our engagement.

“We continued our celebrations with our sparklers outside, which was the perfect opportunity to take amazing photographs. Our day was like a blur and went very quickly, but it was the best day out our lives. Waking up the next day at Farington Lodge and being introduced to everyone as Mr and Mrs Huggonson was like a dream come true.

David said: “I had an emotional rollercoaster of a day, I found it nerve-wracking waiting for Victoria to walk down the aisle, but when she arrived she look magnificent and we both kissed each other. My memories for the rest of the day? There are too many of them.”

