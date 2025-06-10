Where do I sign? Gorgeous 5 bedroom Lancashire home for sale with tranquil garden

By Emma Downey
Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:25 BST

A gorgeous 5 bedroom Lancashire home has just come on the market with estate agents Reeds Rains.

With an asking price of £495,000, this semi-detached property on Higher Bank Road in Fulwood comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a gorgeous tranquil garden.

What else does the property have?

This residence boasts a generous living space with three reception rooms, a perfect environment for families.

The house has been recently renovated to the highest standards, featuring high ceilings that enhance the sense of space and luxury.

The five bedrooms are beautifully designed and maintained to the highest standard.

The three bathrooms are tastefully finished, adding a touch of elegance to the property.

A unique selling point of this property is the flat located on the basement level, presenting an ideal investment opportunity. This additional space could serve as a guest suite, a rental income source, or a separate living space for a family member.

The property also benefits from a stunning kitchen with a great range of wall and base units and appliances. The kitchen is light bright and airy and a great space perfect for entertaining family and friends.

Take a look around.

Step into a little bit of heaven with this fantastic 5 bedroom, semi detached home in Fulwood.

1. Higher Bank, Fulwood, 5 bedroom home for sale

Step into a little bit of heaven with this fantastic 5 bedroom, semi detached home in Fulwood. Photo: Reeds Rains

Step into a little piece of heaven!

2. The front

Step into a little piece of heaven! Photo: Reeds Rains

An oasis of calm.

3. The entrance

An oasis of calm. Photo: Reeds Rains

The gorgeous kitchen.

4. The kitchen

The gorgeous kitchen. Photo: Reeds Rains

