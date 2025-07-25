The town of Chorley can boast a whole host of celebrities from across the worlds of TV, sport and music.

Stars like Steve Pemberton, Joe Gilgun and Adam Nagaitis may have reached the top of their fields now but it all had to start somewhere.

Find out below where 13 of the most famous people from Chorley went to school...

Where Chorley stars went to school Top l clockwise: Steve Pemberton, Joe Gilgun, Adam Nagaitis and Josh Charnley

Steve Pemberton The actor, comedian, director and writer attended Saint Michael's Church of England High School

Joe Gilgun The actor attended Rivington VA Primary School, Southlands High School and Runshaw College

Adam Nagaitis The Chorley actor attended Runshaw College