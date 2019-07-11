Well done to all involved with this scheme, helping Lancashire women to move ahead..

Its work empowering women and girls to overcome obstacles on their route to happiness, has won top recognition for The Community Foundation for Lancashire.

The organisation won the Women’s Support Group of the Year title, for its service through the Lancashire Women’s Fund, at the English Women’s Awards for the North, 2019.

Community Foundation chief executive, Rae Brooke, and development director Karen Morris (pictured), were handed the award at a ceremony in Manchester’s Mercure Hotel, with leaders from the private, public and charitable sectors.

Rae Brooke said: “Our Women’s Fund has already made a tremendous difference, realising its mission to help women feel safe, empowered and confident when confronted by abuse, isolation, discrimination or a lack of opportunities and support.

“This is a wonderful endorsement for the service and support we’ve delivered, and will continue to deliver. We are committed to achieving our ambition of raising £1m for the Lancashire Women’s Fund in coming years.”

The programme has sought to fund small-scale interventions, to make a considerable difference to the lives of women and girls. Hundreds have benefitted from a share of £70,000, via the first round of funding of the Lancashire Women’s Fund.