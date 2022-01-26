A Gift and Craft Fayre will take place this Saturday at Millennium Hall, and a Winter Bazaar at St Teresa’s Parish Centre Penwortham on the Sunday.

With a VIP guest set to make an appearance at the fayre, Director of Fairydust Events Sarah Williams said: "After our very busy Christmas experience, we are returning here once a month all year.

"With around 20 stallholders to tempt our visitors with a large array of handcrafted gifts, as well as our charity tombola, and face painting for the little ones there really is something for everyone.

Who doesn't love their face being painted?

"With free entry and open from 2pm to 5pm, why not get in the warmth with us, and our independent traders. We do have food and drink outside, and in the coming months, we also plan to have a Farmers Market outdoors too."

The Winter Bazaar at St Teresa’s Parish Centre Penwortham, will have free face painting for the little ones aged between 12 and three, with a range of independent traders with all manner of gifts and goods on offer from 10am until 4.30pm.

In 2021, Fairydust Events raised £3,284.70 for the North West Air Ambulance and Age Concern Central Lancashire of which they are now an honorary patron in 2022.

"We would love to smash this figure for this year, but we are only able to do this with our guest's support. Our funds are raised through activities such as the charity tombola’s, auctions, raffles and lots of other sources on the day."

Will you be attending?

Funds raised over the weekend will go towards charities Miles for Mitchie and North West Air Ambulance.

For more information visit www.fairydust-events.co.uk.