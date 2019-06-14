Wedding: Woodland theme for Lauren Burgeen and Ryan Williams' big day

It was a true family occasion when Lauren Burgeen and Ryan Williams tied the knot at Bartle Hall.

They involved all their family, from making sure Ryan’s nan, who passed away before their wedding, had managed to see where they were to marry, to walking down the aisle to a significant song that was played at Lauren’s mum and dad’s wedding.

Ryan and Lauren Williams. Photos: Christopher Lewis Photography

However it was bittersweet for the couple as Lauren’s younger sister, Megan, had just been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and was waiting to start treatment.

But they were determined to make the most of the day.

Ryan and Lauren met on Tinder and shared phone and video calls before finally meeting up, hitting it off straight away. They became engaged at Christmas 2017.

Their day was incredible having booked it 27 months in advance. They chose a date which would mean that Lauren, 28, a school teacher, would definitely be off work.

Ryan and Lauren Williams

She said: “We wanted a woodland theme with Easter Egg hunts and lots of activities for our guests.

“Ryan has been to lots of weddings with his job as a wedding photographer, so he took the lead with most of it!

“We had lots of little treats for everyone on the big day, including an amazing magician, Darren Robinson, who our guests just couldn’t get over, laser clay pigeon shooting which was a first for the venue and a lot of our guests.

“Our musician Alex Birtwell was amazing, our guests were throwing song after song at him and he nailed every single one.

“The whole atmosphere with the gorgeous weather, the music, the shooting was just perfect and everything we had dreamed of.”

Ryan, 30, added: “It was the best day of my life, it was an overwhelming, spectacular, perfect dream.”

Afterwards the couple headed to Las Vegas for their honeymoon. Photos http://www.christopherlewisphotography.com