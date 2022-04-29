And Lancashire is awash with some of the finest wedding venues in the country.
We’ve picked 16 of the best in the county with a Google rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 and with at least 45 reviews from wedding parties and guests.
1. Browsholme Hall and Tithe Barn, Clitheroe
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 205 Google Reviews
2. Hobbit Hill, Clitheroe
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 61 Google Reviews
3. The Lawrence, Burnley
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 212 Google reviews
4. Gibbon Bridge Hotel and Restaurant, Preston
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 435 Google reviews
