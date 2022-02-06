Weather calming after testing conditions for road users
Conditions appear to have calmed today after the weather tested road users across Lancashire throughout Saturday.
Heavy winds and rain made driving difficult and this vehicle came a cropper on the M6 near Preston.
Lancashire Road Police reported it was in a two-vehicle collision, also involving a heavy goods vehicle just north of junction 32 with the M55 at Broughton.
A Lancashire Road Police spokesman said: "Heavy downpour and flooding contributed towards this driver losing control and colliding with a HGV.
"Thankfully driver was wearing their seatbelt and airbags did their job. Only minor injuries reported."
The Met Office forecast for the region today suggest conditions would still be windy but calmer today and several flood warning were removing, including that for the Wyre Estuary.