'We'll cope because we're British' - Traders in Preston talk to BBC Radio 5 Live about threat of a no-deal Brexit

Traders at Preston Market were largely unconcerned about the prospect of the UK leaving Europe without a deal.

They were being interviewed by BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Chris Warburton on Monday about how Brexit might affect their businesses.

Florist Margaret Mason told the show that although 70 per cent of flowers come to the UK through the Netherlands she was stoic about the future.

“It is worrying, it’s no good saying it isn’t,” she said.

“I was born before the war and I know may parents managed and I think now that whatever it is that we throw, because we’re British, we’ll cope with it.

“If possible I always buy British flowers when I can and maybe that might even boost the production of English flowers.

“No matter what happens we will find a way.

“We don’t sit down and moan, we get on with it and deal with how things are going to be in the future.”

Meanwhile Nikki Keith of Pickles of Preston says the majority of her cheeses come from the UK, with about a third coming from Europe. She admitted that although Brexit could have an impact on her business, “everybody wants Lancashire cheeses so I don’t think it will affect me really”.

Sam Livesey of the butchers says the meat he sells is “all British”.

He added: “We try to source as locally as we can. I wouldn’t say I’m worried. We don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s a case of time will tell. The first year or two I think thing will change.

"There will be a bit of a struggle but I think we will come out stronger.”