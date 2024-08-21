We are holding a gala night to celebrate the efforts of Dylan’s ‘superhero’ mum and start our next campaign
The tireless campaigning for water safety from a mother whose son tragically drowned 13 years ago are set to be celebrated at a special gala night.
Dylan Ramsay sadly lost his life after the 13-year-old drowned in a local quarry near Chorley despite being a good swimmer.
Following the tragic loss, his mother, Rebecca Ramsay decided that her son was not going to die in vain and in the years that have passed, has used her grief as a platform to relentlessly campaign in schools.
She went on to set up the Doing It For Dylan Foundation in 2021 with former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies and has educated more than 180,000 young people on water safety.
Her tireless efforts have seen her win numerous awards including Petition Campaign of the Year at the UK Parliament Awards and, in May of this year, she was able to get water safety awareness implemented in schools.
She said: “Almost 13 long years of passion, dedication and not giving up has actually paid off. I'm not sure I even thought this day would come.
“I hope Dylan is up there looking down proud of his mum.”
In the 13 years that Rebecca has dedicated to this cause, she has self-taught herself on all things water safety as part of her mission to educate people about the dangers of open-water swimming.
To celebrate getting the Doing It For Dylan water safety campaign on the national campaign, Bernie Brown, Rebecca’s mother was tasked with organising a night of celebration.
The night will not only be a celebratory night but will also lead into the foundation’s next campaign ‘Ice Advice’ which aims to educate young people about the dangers of frozen water as the winter months approach.
Bernie Brown, said: “I’ve been working hard trying to get bums on seats and it’s about telling people look we’ve done this and we are moving onto the next chapter of saving children.
“My daughter is my superhero but she doesn’t have a cape! She is saving your children’s lives and she is the type of person everyone would like to be.”
As part of the gala night, the foundation has a number of prizes on offer including a holiday for six in Scotland, hampers, jewellery, vouchers and much more.
The Doing It For Dylan gala ball will be held at the Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Club on November 2 and tickets can be purchased by scanning the QR code above or by contacting Bernie.
Tickets are £65 per head for a 3 course meal and plenty of entertainment such as fire breathing from Joshua Auhsoj.
