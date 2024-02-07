Watch as Beyonce and Lady Gaga figures arrive at Madame Tussauds Blackpool
I went to the grand unveiling of two new wax figures at the Blackpool waxworks museum.
I was impressed by their realism, and the level of intricate details that have gone into making them look practically identical to the real celebrities.
I watched as wax Beyoncé and Lady Gaga received their final touch-ups from studio artist, Natascha Schnieden, who uses an oil-based paint that is perfectly colour matched to the skin.
And wardrobe technician, Lydia Robson, put the final stitches on the show-stopping sequin costumes which were modelled on actual outfits worn by the two singers.
A Lady Gaga figurine is currently already in situ at Madame Tussauds Blackpool but the new figure is a more up to date version of the 'Just Dance' legend.
The iconic stars join an impressive set of figures at Madame Tussauds Blackpool which includes singing stars like Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears or Freddie Mercury, presenters such as Ant & Dec and Paddy McGuiness, as well as royalty.