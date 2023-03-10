But these cathedrals for the working classes have been declining in number at an alarming rate in recent decades.Some have been demolished and replaced by houses, shops or offices. Of those that remain, very few like the city's most famous pub - the iconic Black Horse in Friargate - have been preserved for posterity, frozen in time from a golden era.

Join Lancashire Post chief reporter – and real ale connoisseur – Brian Ellis on a pub crawl without a pint in sight – then raise a glass of your own to their memory.So here are just some of the best that Preston folk have loved and lost.

Jolly Farmer

Lancashire Post Chief Reporter Brian Ellis in the Black Horse, Friargate, Preston

Originally the Farmers Arms Hotel on the corner of Orchard Street and Market Street, dating back to the mid-1800s. Renamed the Jolly Farmer in the late 1960s to become one of the trendiest places for both young and old, with great music in the popular cellar bar.It closed its doors in 1980 after being sold for more than £400,000 and became three shops. It has been a butcher's, a cafe, a betting shop and, more recently an amusement arcade.

New County Arms

On the corner of Ribbleton Lane and Deepdale Road, directly opposite Preston Prison. It closed down in 2006 and was demolished in 2007 to create a pay and display car park. Inmates allowed out of jail to work were regular callers on their way back to their cells at curfew. Charles Dickens was reputed to have stayed there, as were judges from the Assize Courts next door to the prison.

Old England Hotel

The replacement Prince Consort pub on Aqueduct Street, Preston

Opened in Ribbleton Lane in 1853 and had been pulling pints (of mainly Boddingtons Beer) for 152 years when it was closed down in 1999.One of Preston's hardest pubs in recent decades, it was said to border on the Wild West some Friday or Saturday nights. Yet the regulars still managed to be a caring bunch, who looked after their own. After 22 years standing empty and a target for vandals and firebugs, it was finally demolished just over a year ago to make way for an education centre.

New Plough Hotel

A 1962 replacement for the old Plough Hotel on Blackpool Road at Lea, this large pub with an even larger car park boasted a separate cocktail lounge, manned by a barman in a white coat and bow tie, where guests indulged in such vintage drinks as a Snowball, a Blue Lagoon or a Tom Collins.But its popularity didn't last beyond the 1980s and, like its predecessor, it was knocked down to make way for a small housing development called . . . The Ploughlands.

Cricketers Arms

The site of the former County Arms, Preston

Only recently demolished in South Meadow Lane, off Fishergate Hill, the pub took its name from its proximity to Preston's cricket ground down the road at West Cliff - and also from one of its first landlords.Cornelius Coward, who took over the pub in 1867, was a professional cricketer who not only played for Preston and Lancashire, but also for England. His younger brother Frederick was also a Lancashire player and had a spell as landlord of the Cricketers. The site now has planning permission for six terraced houses.

The Sumners

The favourite pub for Preston North End fans on matchdays where they would gather before and after games at Deepdale, usually to drown their sorrows. It was opened in 1985 to replace a much older Sumners pub next door which was demolished in a road widening scheme.For years the new Sumners was a popular place during the week as well as on matchdays. But in recent years custom began to decline - just like its neighbour the Royal Garrison across the road - and that spelled the end for the pub after just 33 years in 2018.

Theatre Hotel

The Sumners pub on Deepdale Road, Preston is being demolished. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Another replacement pub for an older establishment of the same name, the Theatre sat in a prominent position on Fishergate, next to the former ABC Cinema (once the town's oldest playhouse the Theatre Royal).It was one of the most popular of the town's Boddingtons pubs and enjoyed many bumper years trade. But in the late 1980s the brewery took the unusual step (for them) of spending thousands of pounds on a complete refurbishment, only to sell it to a development company within a matter of months. Now it forms part of a row of shops.

Greyhound Inn

Tragic pub in London Road where, in November 1960, a roof collapse killed three customers and the landlady Ethne Ratcliffe. The disaster happened just as Ethne was calling last orders in the afternoon.The pub had been undergoing some renovation work and landlord Eric Ratcliffe decided to keep a temporary bar open for drinkers rather than shut down while the work was being done. There were four customers in the bar at the time, with Ethe behind the pumps. One emerged from the rubble with only bruises, but the four others died. The pub was rebuilt, with Eric continuing as landlord for the next 30 years. It was finally closed in 2012 to be converted into a restaurant.

Shawes Arms

Dating back to at least 1824, the Shawes sat by the London Road bridge on the Preston side of the River Ribble. Used to be the Black Horse Inn, but changed its name in 1843. In the days before all day drinking, both Preston and South Ribble had different opening hours. Preston opened in an evening from 6 to 11, while the Bridge Inn on the South Ribble side opened at 5:30pm and closed at 10:30pm, thus causing a mass jog across the bridge by customers eager to get another half hour's drinking in. Plans to turn it into a restaurant and apartments appear to have fallen through and now it is up for sale once more.

New Ship Inn

There has been a pub on the site in Watery Lane for more than two centuries. Dock workers and sailors used to drink there because of its close proximity to Preston Docks. One of its regular customers was Britain's official hangman Albert Pierrepoint, while the pub got plenty of custom from revellers on their way for a night out on The Manxman nightclub, affectionately known as the Love Boat.In the 1960s it was advertised as Preston's Premier Music venue, while entertainment of a different kind was regularly provided by local comedian Wandering Walter and his "gentlemen's evenings." The pub, which for a short time in the 80s changed its name to the Jolly Roger, finally closed in 2011. It is still standing, with its most recent occupier a Shisha cafe.

Prince Consort