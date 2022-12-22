A number of local venues, charities and voluntary groups have agreed to sign up to Chorley Council’s scheme and have been officially designated ‘warm spaces’ for residents to use. You will be able to identify these spaces by a unique Chorley Council logo displayed within a venue.

Councillor Bev Murray, Executive Cabinet Member for Early Intervention said: “We understand that the winter this year could be incredibly hard for many people in our community. These cost of living challenges should not be something people in this country have to face and by having access to free of charge spaces, where people can spend time, be warm and be supported is a lifeline which will be needed by many. There is no judgement, just warm local spaces with a friendly welcome."

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Lawrence's Church, Union Street, in Chorley (PR1 1EB) will be offering up a warm space for those in need

She added: “We know that in Chorley we have an incredible network of local, voluntary and community groups and organisations and we are here to support them to continue their incredible work to help those who need it the most. I’d encourage anyone worried about the cost of energy or anxious about heating their home to take a look at the directory and see the warm spaces near them. The council is here for any resident who needs support, whether they be in crisis or just needing a helping hand. Know that you are not alone, and I urge you not to suffer in silence. Please engage with our resources online and call us if needed.”

This initiative is one of many put in place by the council to support residents through the cost-of-living crisis. The distribution of the Government’s Household Support Fund is another example. The council understands that everybody’s circumstances are different, but there is a comprehensive directory of support services available at www.chorley.gov.uk/chorleytogether. However, if you would like to talk to someone directly, you can do so by calling 01257 515151.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The directory which includes Clayton Brook Community Centre, Adlington Library and Chorley Buddies Good Food Club, can be found by visiting the council’s website.