War hero Rick Clement lost three limbs in Afghanistan and tells his story in Shots TV documentary
A 48 minute programme tells the story of Rick Clement - a former army sergeant who survived a devastating blast during the Afghanistan war, which left him with no legs, and missing much of his right arm. But fourteen years later, Rick says he is doing more than many able-bodied people, and that there are ‘certain perks to getting blown up’.
Blown up by Taliban
Rick, formerly of First Battalion, the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, joined the Army just before his 17th birthday and served for 16 years, before he was blown up when he stepped on a Taliban IED, on 27 May 2010.
He tells Shots! TV his story of what he went through during his time serving in Afghanistan, including the moment when he trod on the explosive device. In an exclusive interview, Rick says: “It was a huge explosion. The next thing I know, I couldn’t see anything, there was dust everywhere. I didn’t realise what was going on until people started coming towards me, my team, and they started to treat the injuries. That’s when I realised it was me, I’d been hit.”
Adapting to life in a wheelchair
Rick, a former Blackpool resident talks about how he adapted to life with his injuries, after a lengthy and complex recovery with help from the Preston Mobility Rehab Centre. He has become a prolific fundraiser for various armed forces charities, including ABF The Soldiers’ Charity - through taking on gruelling physical challenges.
In an exclusive show, the war hero talks about how he has helped improve disabled access at his favourite football club, through working with the Manchester United Disabled Supporters Association. And he shares his unbelievable memory of staying over at Brian Adams’ house - which he says is a ‘perk’ of ‘getting blown up’.
