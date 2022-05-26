Walkers and farmers in Lancaster and Morecambe warned to be vigilant of cattle dangers

Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn, of rural insurance broker Lycetts, issued the warning with growing numbers of families and ramblers returning to rural areas following the removal of lockdown restrictions and the advent of warmer weather.

According to Health and Safety Executive figures, 11 people were killed by cows and bulls between April 2020 and March 2021. Six of the deaths were caused by cattle, and five by bulls.

Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn said: “It is important that walkers use public rights of way and marked paths only.

Cows grazing. Picture: Adobe Stock

“To avoid getting lost and being tempted to cut across fields, walking routes should be planned in advance and it is sensible to have a map.

“Young animals should not be approached or petted, as their parents are very protective and may react violently to any perceived threat.

“There have also been a number of incidents where dogs have triggered cattle to attack and so it is vital that walkers ensure their pets are on a lead whenever in the presence of livestock.”

Farm workers and farmers have been among the fatalities, and farmers also risk imprisonment and losing their livelihoods if they fail to meet their responsibilities.

Earlier this year, a farmer received a prison sentence of 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and was fined £878 and ordered to pay £7,820.30 in costs after an 83-year-old man was fatally attacked by cattle in Lancashire.

Wailes-Fairbairn said: “Farmers should conduct daily checks for damage on perimeter fencing, wires and rails, which should be well-maintained and secure. Routes for the movement of cattle should be planned in advance. Efforts should be made to minimise any contact with members of the public and to warn them to stay at a safe distance while the ‘move’ is taking place.

“Certain breeds of bulls that are more than ten months old are banned by law from being left to roam at large in fields crossed by public rights of way. In addition, bulls of any other breed aged over ten months are banned from fields with footpaths unless they are accompanied by cows or heifers.