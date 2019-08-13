Vote over build near pig farm in Londridge pushed back after fears of odour could bring complaints

A decision over a build for 50 homes near a pig farm in Longridge was pushed back after new information came to light.

Officers at Preston City Council announced that a vote on the development at land North of Old Rib Farm in Halfpenny Lane was to be deferred at a meeting on Thursday.

Planners said they had been sent further correspondence about the odour from a nearby pig farm which could lead to complaints from the future residents of the homes.

Keith and Barbara Davies, who own Belmont Farm in Inglewhite Road, are worried that if the development gets the green light they will have to deal with complaints about the smell and noise at their farm.

Following the development meeting Barbara said: “The planners are listening to what we are telling them.

“They are looking at more information that this has brought to light.”

Since then Barbara has met with representatives at the city council, the agents, developers and councillor Ron Woollam to explain her concerns.

She told the Post that the meeting was “very constructive”.

Agent for the Community Gateway Association application, Joshua Hellawell of PWA Planning, said: “There needs to be some revised modelling done in relation to the odour assessment.

"There’s a farm to the North of the site.

“The extent of the operation in that farm has changed in terms of capacity of pigs so we need to revise our modelling.

"It’s a case of accounting for the future expansion of the farm.”

As well as the 50 homes in the offing from Community Gateway Association, another application for 34 houses at land off Inglewhite Road and Halfpenny Lane is also on the table from applicants Tim Forrest and John Holden under the care of agents PWA Planning.