Volunteers celebrate five years serving at the Sue Ryder shop in Preston

Four trusty volunteers have celebrated serving five years each in a Sue Ryder charity shop.

Penny Holt, manager at the Tulketh Mill outlet, said: “I’d like to say a sincere ‘thank you’ to volunteers Sandra Coates, Pat Southern, Helen Smyth and Marilyn Jones, who have each volunteered at the shop for five years now.

“They have given up their free time to help Sue Ryder, sorting stock, serving customers and keeping our shop open seven days a week.

“In turn, they help to support Sue Ryder’s palliative, neurological and bereavement care.”

She continued: “We worked out that between them they have clocked up an estimated 5,720 hours of volunteering.

“This is an incredible achievement, which will have gone a long way to helping the shop raise enough funds over the last five years to fund 18 Sue Ryder nurse salaries.”

Penny urges anyone considering volunteering to get in touch. She said: “We’re a friendly team and volunteering is a great way to meet new people, learn new skills, and give something back.”

Visit Unit 1 Tulketh Mill, Preston, PR2 2BT, call 01772 725 457 or email tulkethmill3179@sueryder.org.