View the beautiful traditional India dress at Saree Speak in Preston

A group of Asian women will proudly wear their traditional dress in Preston as part of a global event.

Indian women living in Lancashire who are part of Facebook group Saree Speak will wear their sarees at Xavierian Spirituality Centre, Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, this Friday (June 14) at 7pm.

Members of the Saree Group are holding a Saree Speak in Fulwood

One of the organisers Barkha Rani said: “We are group of Asian ladies, mainly from India and we have organised an event, Saree Speak, which focuses on the saree, which is traditional dress in India, Bangadesh, Pakistan Nepal Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

“Saree Speak is a informal group started by an Indian lady, Vini Tondon in India, who then made a Facebook page which has more than got 110K members from all over the world, mainly Indian women who are not living in India and don’t get chance to wear saree on daily basis.

“The Saree group has inspired women all over the world to wear sarees and there are more than 100 types in India, which we will be wearing, showing all types silk and looms.

“There are few events going on during the evening, including regional dance, group performances, and a fashion show.

“We are also doing a display which can give people a better idea about the history and types of sarees.”

Anyone wishing to attend may do so.