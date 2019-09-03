UPDATE: Second boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murdering Lee Farrington in Lancaster

A second 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lee Farrington in Lancaster.

The first boy, from Lancaster was arrested on Tuesday September 3 along with three others - a man, 46, from Manchester and two women aged 21 and 33 from Lancaster - were detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Lancashire Police confirmed today that a second boy had been arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, September 4.

Lee, 29, was found inside an address on Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster with a serious stab wound to his leg a week ago (Tuesday, August 27th). He was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary and then later Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but sadly died there on Wednesday, August 28th.

As part of police enquiries, searches at an address in Stalybridge led to the discovery of a large scale cannabis farm.

No one has yet been arrested in relation to this.

Wayne McCreery, 46, from St Andrews Road, Stretford, Manchester, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.

A further five people – including four women aged between 21 and 41, as well as a 23-year-old man, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to warn anyone who may be involved in helping Lee’s killers evade the police.

DCI Geoff Hurst from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said on Tuesday: “We think we know who was involved in Lee’s death and these people are fully aware that we are actively looking for them.

“We won’t stop until we find them. It is only a matter of time before they are arrested so they should do the decent thing and hand themselves in.

“I would like to repeat that anyone found to be helping Lee’s killers will also find themselves arrested and facing a potential criminal conviction, as with the six people already suspected of doing so.”

“I continue to appeal to anyone who knows anything about the incident or who was involved to please get in touch.”

If you have any information that could help and haven’t yet contacted us, please call us on 101 quoting log number LC-20190831-0778. You can also report information online at http://socsi.in/wjT0A.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://socsi.in/6YoSd.