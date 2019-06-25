Up to 280 new homes could come to Lea

Have your say

Up to 280 new homes could come to 15.43ha land in Lea.

If given the green light the houses would be at land off Riversway and west of Dodney Drive.

A request for a formal screening opinion outlines plans which show that the average density of houses would be 30 dwellings per hectare.

Cars would access the site from Riversway with an entry point for pedestrians and cyclists from Blackpool Road.

Plans from applicant Richard Percy, of Steven Abbott Associates, the Preston Guild Wheel also links to the area.

According to documents the development would “provide a generous corridor between the eastern part of the site and the adjacent established residential area”.

It would also have a lower density of development towards the north of the site and higher density towards the centre of the site.

The western boundary of the site will be formed by the line of the Preston Western Distributor Road.